A Facebook Marketplace User Saw A Stolen Amazon Truck For Sale For Only $1,200. – ‘Investigation is still active, so price is low.’

You never know what you’re gonna find for sale on Facebook Marketplace!

A man posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about something pretty weird that he saw for sale on the platform…a stolen Amazon truck.

He told viewers, “Have the first Amazon striker on Facebook Marketplace.”

He said, “This [person] took one of the new Rivian trucks. Ain’t gonna lie, I’ve never seen something like this before. The one question I have is why is it only $1,200?”

The man continued, “Let’s look at the description: Investigation is still active, so price is low. OK, it makes sense, not gonna lie. I love how this is just so casual now that we can just say the investigation is active and not really think a way about it.”

The person selling the truck added that they already took the packages out of the vehicle.

He continued, “We’re not gonna skip past the fact that he actually took the packages. So this has gone from criminal level to federal.”

The man added, “Let me get this straight. It took you three years to make $1,200. Yet, he’s acting all happy by adding the exclamation point and detailing your car, getting it all nice for you. I’ve concluded he doesn’t even do it for money. This [person] is in love with the game.”

He then speculated, “Bro probably works a corporate nine to five job. He just does this on the side. Like, his life isn’t interesting enough, so he just has to go and steal some cars.”

Check out the video.

He didn’t see that coming!

