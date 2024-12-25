A Gen Z Job Seeker Said She Wasn’t Hired For Because Of Her Age. – ‘You don’t need to share everything about yourself.’

Ageism is a hot topic in the workforce these days, and a woman named Alejandra posted a video on TikTok to sound off about the experience she had while looking for a job as a member of Generation Z.

She told viewers, “If you’re wondering what the job market looks like right now, look no further than my swollen eyelids.”

Alejandra said that she was turned down for a job because, in her opinion, she’s a member of Generation Z.

She explained that she had worked for the company previously, done a great job, and got along with everyone just fine. A year after she left the company, she applied for a new position and an interview was set up. She never heard back from people at the company even though she thought the interview went really well.

Alejandra randomly ended up in an elevator with the hiring manager for the job, who told her the position was already filled by someone who was a better fit.

Alejandra asked the manager to be candid about why she didn’t get the job. The manager told her that they thought it was concerning that Alejandra didn’t have a 5-year plan. The manager also told her that she shouldn’t have said she was active on social media, and that she shouldn’t have talked about any of her medical conditions.

The manager, who is a member of Gen X, told Alejandra they have the same issues with their Gen Z son.

The manager also said to her, “You don’t need to share everything about yourself.”

Alejandra wasn’t happy about what the manager had to say and said, “You want someone who is not transparent. And you want someone to lie to you about their five-year plan.”

She added that she doesn’t know what the future holds for her because she just graduated a year ago and she added, “But I’m a good worker. And my resume shows for it.”

Take a look at the video.

@fungalmicrobe cheers to another day in “wHaTs yOuR FiVE yeAr pLaN?” land 🩵 ps: i know i asked them and they gave me their honest answer. im not upset at them. its just sad to know how they really feel and how truly shallow this world is. ♬ original sound – fungalmicrobe

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One reader chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a story.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Well, this is interesting…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.