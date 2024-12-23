A T-Mobile Customer Said She Was Lied To About the Cost Of Her New Phone Plan. – ‘This is so frustrating that I literally cried.’

Will it ever end?!?!

I’m talking about phone companies and the drama their customers always seem to be wrapped up in…

And here’s another story for you to chew on.

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Dani who posted a video and sounded off about her experience with T-Mobile.

Dani was helping her mom look for new phone plan options and a MetroPCS employee told her that her family could switch over to T-Mobile for a new phone and a better plan.

She agreed to a plan with T-Mobile that would give her three phone lines for $90 per month and that her mom’s phone would cost $18 per month if Dani’s family stayed with T-Mobile for two years.

But then Dani got a bill for $118…

She asked why her bill was so high and a T-Mobile worker told her the $90 rate was for people who set up autopay.

Dani got another surprise when her second bill showed up and she saw that she owed $155 per month because she’s not in the military.

Dani said, “Now we’re going to pay a lot more. The guy there signed us up for a plan that we were not supposed to get, and now we need to pay for his mistake.”

She told viewers, “This is so frustrating that I literally cried. We can’t do anything about it, and I don’t think that’s fair. They lied to us in the beginning.”

Take a look at the video.

@danifernandez.go I already cried because I am so frustrated 🥲 @T-Mobile stop doing this, it isn’t fair to the customers that believe if what you tell them from the beginning #storytime ♬ original sound – Dani 🐿️

Dani posted a follow-up video and said that she regrets leaving MetroPCS.

Take a look.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person isn’t buying it.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And one person chimed in.

What is going on with these phone companies?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!