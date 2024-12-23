Tiny Car Driver Decided To Take Up More Than Her Fair Share Of A Parking Space, So An Annoyed Driver Boxed Her In To Teach Her A Lesson

When it comes to parking, some drivers seem to have missed the memo on spatial awareness and common courtesy.

One errant parker got a firsthand lesson in how inconsiderate parking can lead to an uncomfortable situation.

Read on for the full story!

It’s always those tiny cars… Have you ever noticed how it’s always the tiny, tiny cars that stand unoccupied over a parking spot and a half?

This peeved driver has a few choice words for parkers like this.

I can’t call it “parking”, it’s more “abandoning the vehicle with an intention to return”. It’s like the owners of these vehicles have no spatial awareness and they’re glad the thing stopped moving without hitting anything.

So one day, they come across this type of parker.

Anyways, there was one of these taking a parking spot and a considerable part of the one next to it. Not enough for a car… unless you’re willing to squeeze.

So instead of giving up, they decide they’re going to make that squeeze.

I put my car to the left of said vehicle with about 3 cm distance – this kept me in line of the marked parking spot – and went shopping. When I returned, I saw a woman next to the car, waiting, because she could not get in.

So time to make her wait even longer!

I immediately went into another store and did some more shopping. Then I returned to my car, and I gave her a “Oh no! Have I boxed you in? How awful!” I modestly think it was worth an Oscar. Learn to park.

Turns out, some lessons you just have to learn the hard way.

There’s nothing Reddit hates more than a bad parker.

Let’s see what commenters had to say.

This commenter has a different experience with bad parkers in their neck of the woods.

It may not have been all the tiny car owner’s fault.

This person has more of a problem with the big cars than the small ones.

This user concurs.

The lesson, always park with care – or risk getting boxed in.

Perhaps next time she’ll think twice before squeezing into a spot.

