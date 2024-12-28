After He Sent His Sister Flowers To Help Cheer Her Up, The Sister’s Husband Thought She Was Having An Affair And Got Upset And Now The Brother Wonders If He Is To Blame

When a loved one is feeling down, sending her flowers can be a great way to help turn things around.

What would you do if you sent your sister flowers but her husband thought they were from someone else and got upset?

That is what happened to the brother in this story, and now his family is blaming him for causing marital issues for his sister.

AITAH for sending my sister flowers anonymously and making her husband upset? I (M, 37) have always been close to my sister (F, 35). We talk regularly, and during one such conversation, she told me she’s been feeling really depressed / overwhelmed lately. As we were talking, I could tell she was holding back tears. So, I decided to do something nice for her. I contacted a local florist and put in an order for some flowers.

That is really sweet.

I had them delivered to my sister’s place of employment with a note reading “Thinking of you.” A few hours later, the florist called me up and told me a man has been calling them non-stop and demanding they tell him who sent his wife flowers. They tried to explain that it was against their policy to reveal that information, but the man wouldn’t talk no for an answer. Apparently he became so aggressive and threatening over the phone, the shop called me up and asked my permission to reveal the name of the sender to the man. The man being my brother-in-law. It turns out, my sister had called her husband and thanked him for the flowers.

That is a reasonable assumption on his part.

He told her he hadn’t sent any flowers and accused her of having an affair.

He believed her affair partner had sent them to her, which is why he called the florist like a lunatic, demanding names.

Ouch, this really backfired.

Now my sister is more depressed than ever and she’s been fighting with my brother-in-law ever since. My friends think I should’ve included my name on the card. Had I done that, they say, this blow-up would’ve never happened.

I can see why he was upset though.

I say it’s my brother-in-law to blame, as he was the one who can’t control his temper. So reddit, who is right? AITA?

Hindsight is 20/20, there is no way he could have known this would cause issues.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Yeah, why not sign his name on the card?

This person says this was just the fallout of his actions.

Good point, this was always going to cause problems.

Here is someone who says the husband is the jerk.

This person thinks he should have known better.

He really didn’t think this through.

