Customer Is Rude To Gas Station Employee, So The Employee Gives Him Soap-Flavored Gum

Don’t make me choose for you I used to work graveyard shift at a gas station. In my city, there is a law that says the cashier must be behind locked doors between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for safety reasons.

At my store, all transactions during this time took place through a service window. If the customer wanted anything from inside the store, I had to get it for them. Rather, a lot of people would ask for “a pack of gum.” At first, I’d just grabbed the closest one, but a lot of people would go “No, not that kind,” and make me get a different type.

So, I started asking questions. Minty or fruity? Chicklet or soft chew? This seemed to work for awhile. One night, a guy asked for a pack of gum, so I asked my questions. He yelled “I said, I don’t care! Just get the gum.”

So, I got him a pack of Thrills. The purple kind that tastes so much like soap that the package actually says ‘”This tastes like soap.” He didn’t even look before popping one in his mouth, which he then spat out while cussing. I laughed so hard!

From then on, anyone who gave me a hard time about making them choose a gum got Thrills.

Also, whenever a customer who asked for any carbonated beverage pissed me off, I’d shake the ever-loving bejeezus out of it before putting it in the service window.

