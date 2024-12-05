December 5, 2024 at 6:49 am

‘Do we think this has gone bad?’ – Trader Joe’s Customer Shows How The Top Popped Off Her Chicken Soup The Day After She Bought It

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta be careful with the food you buy these days, regardless of the expiration date.

And that goes double for soup that isn’t canned.

A woman named Kaitlin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the sketchy soup she bought from a Trader Joe’s store.

Kaitlyn said she bought a container of chicken noodle soup from Trader Joe’s and the next day, things went sideways.

The top of the container had expanded and she asked viewers, “Do we think this has gone bad?”

The text overlay to her video reads, “Trader Joe’s, what y’all got going on [at] the factory?”

This doesn’t look too good, does it folks…?

Would you eat it?!?!

Check out the video.

@k..swag

now imagine if I ate it Sunday 😭😭 id be on bed rest for a week @Trader Joe’s #traderjoes #traderjoeshaul

♬ original sound – kaitlyn 🫧

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And she was nice enough to give viewers an update.

She might want to think twice about eating that soup…

