Employee Calls Favorite Parking Spot A Safety Concern, Then Loses Access When The Company Takes His Words Seriously

A safety concern? I agree. I coordinate with contract workers to fix/maintain buildings and properties my company owns. Basically, an employee says, “Hey, this is broken,” and I bring in the correct people to fix the problem. Safety is of the HIGHEST importance for my company. Because of this, people try to use/abuse this culture. There are many examples of this, but I’ll give you a more recent one. An older employee came to me and explained that his favorite parking spot (Under a big shade tree) doesn’t have a parking block (concrete block that your front tires hit). Today, he was parking, drove WAY too far forward, and the front of his car went into the grass (about a 3-inch drop).

He asked if I could get one put in. I told him, “I don’t see a problem with installing one. I don’t know how long it will take, but I will work on it.” Then he flashes a little grin, and says kinda snarky, “I think it’s a safety concern 😏”. He thinks by invoking that phrase, things will magically happen faster I smile back at him and say, “I agree. It is a safety concern. And because of that, we are going to have to block off that area until it can be fixed.”

Realizing he just lost his favorite parking spot, he says, “Well, I don’t think..” I cut him off and said, “No, we have to. You said it’s a safety concern, and we can’t continue to use the spot if it’s a safety concern.” His smile changes to a “you got me to smile.”

