Traveller Didn’t Get What She Paid For On Her Expensive Hawaiian Vacation Due To A Housekeeping Strike

If you’ve ever dreamt of taking a vacation to Hawaii, you will want to do lots of planning to ensure everything goes smoothly, and that starts with choosing a great resort property.

When TikToker @lisaopie booked her vacation at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, she expected something nice, but when she got there, she had a problem.

Her video is brief and shows what she saw when she got off the elevator. The caption reads, “Due to the strikes at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, there is no housekeeping so this is how they distribute items like towels, tissues, toilet paper, etc to the Hilton hotel guests.”

The video pans over to a table filled with towels. While inconvenient, this wouldn’t ruin the trip I don’t think.

The video then shows a table filled with toilet paper, facial tissues, lotions, and other items for guests to get themselves.

Definitely not what one might expect when staying at a fancy resort like this, but not a big deal. The worst part of this whole situation is explained in the last line of the caption, which reads, “They are still charging full price and $65 resort fee and of course $72 parking.”

That’s right, they charge the full fee even though you are expected to get your own items and do your own housekeeping.

I would definitely be upset at the situation. I would also enjoy my vacation in the Hawaiian paradise, but Hilton should really knock the price down because of this.

Hawaii is still near the top of my list of dream vacations though, even if I have to get my own towels.

You can check out the full video below.

Check out what the people in the comments had to say.

This person says they would have stolen towels.

Here is someone standing up for the housekeepers.

That parking fee is crazy.

I would still love to visit Hawaii, even in this situation.

