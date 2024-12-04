He Opened A Public Bathroom Stall, But The Man Inside Wanted To Argue Over Whether Or Not He Should Have Knocked

We take for granted that a lot of people don’t know the basic rules of being in society.

But this lack of knowledge seldom turns out into an episode like the one in this story.

Check out how it put a damper on a 70 year-old man’s birthday celebration.

“Why don’t you knock next time” ???? I was at a restaurant for my dad’s birthday. I had to go to the bathroom. So I went up and went to the toilet area. I tried to open the door but it was locked so I decided to wait….like a normal person. Then suddenly the guy who used the toilet went out and “scolded” me for trying to barge in and not knocking.

Then it turns into something bigger.

I told him that’s what the lock is for because this is a public place and not your house. I decided to mind my own business then when I exited he was trying to talk to me. I told him I have nothing to say to him and let it be a lesson for him next time that its like that in public bathrooms. So yeah I decided to go back to my family. Then the guy goes to my dad and tells him what a jerk I am and I told my dad my side. My dad told the guy that they can argue outside but the guy insisted they do it here since it happened inside.

And his dad continues to handle it well.

My dad told him he will refuse to argue as it is his 70th birthday and the guy just kept wanting to argue. He and his friends then went to our table and got some food and threw it. The waiters intervened and told them they must leave but one guy pushed a waiter and he bumped into another waiter carrying some food. Good thing the restaurant manager came in and kicked them out. He apologized but my dad said its okay but told him to report them to the police or have them pay for his food. The second option was chosen. Still this was a special occasion for my dad. 70! And some jerks ruined it because I corrected him.

What a birthday…

He made it memorable, for sure.

