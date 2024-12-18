Her Dad Offered To Pay Her If She Helped Her Sister With Her Schoolwork, But She Doesn’t Want To Do It Because Her Dad Is Already Really Forgetful When It Comes To Paying Her For Her Chores

When you’re a kid or teenager and you don’t have a job, an allowance is really the only way you have to save up some money.

AITA for refusing to do my chores after my parents told me that they wouldn’t give me my allowance that i would get doing them? I (16F) have had this arrangement with my parents that if i do my chores every month i will get $25. This includes doing the laundry, dishes, and sometimes also sweeping the floor I have diligently been doing them basically every day i could except for a few days where I’ve been bone exhausted from school (im a part of the IB Diploma and try super hard to get straight 7s / A*) So yeah there have been a few days where I haven’t been able to do said chores but because of that my parents are refusing to pay me my monthly allowance

My dad just told me today that if i teach my sister everyday after school he’ll give me another $50 in return So at first i thought this would be great bc ive been saving up and it would really help me out to get $75 per month rather than just $25- but heres the catch- My parents are actually really horrible at paying me previously. Ive been doing this for a while but they keep on refusing to pay me- for my september allowance they straight up didnt pay me until mid-october during a festival where its customary to give some money for good luck. Strictly speaking the money i got during the festival should be unconnected to my sep allowance but i didnt really care much at the time bc i was just glad to finally be paid

And today where my dad just offered me the $50 and I pointed out that he didnt pay me my oct allowance. I didnt want to take up the extra offer and waste another hour of each day teaching my sister because frankly some days i have a 9 hour school day + 2 hours taken in public transport from going to school and back. Thats 11 hours of my day just in school and i already have my own homework to do So logically I pointed that out and asked for him to pay me the $25 from my oct chores first and guess what- My dad said he already paid me for october I asked when and he told me that what he gave me during the festival was my oct allowance

And what the heck- not only was the money i got there NOT supposed to be from my allowance BUT THE FACT that he claimed it was my oct allowance rather than my sep one! He claimed that since he gave it to me in oct it counts as the oct allowance- EVEN THOUGH it was his fault for not paying me in sep and paying late So now im honestly considering refusing to teach my sister because i dont want to waste my limited time. Now when i brought it up hes saying that if im going to be so picky about it i should just pay my tuition fee myself and pay rent and cook for myself etc- So genuinely AITA here?

