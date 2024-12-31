Her Great-Grandmother’s Cruel Comments About Her Weight Went Too Far, So She Decided Enough Was Enough And Told Her Off

Age may bring wisdom, but it doesn’t always bring kindness – or knowing when your opinion just isn’t wanted.
When her great-grandmother’s hurtful comments about her weight crossed the line, this young woman refused to let respect for her elders silence her truth.
You’ll want to read on for this cathartic tale.
AITA for going off on my great-grandmother for weight comments towards me
I (18F) visited my great-grandmother (84F) a couple of weeks ago with my sister (15F) and my mom (38F).
It’s safe to say her great-grandmother isn’t the nicest person.
For years, my great-grandmother has made comments about weight, like, “You’re eating down the whole house, aren’t you?”
She would then turn to my sister and say how beautiful and tiny she was.
I agree that my little sister is beautiful, but I don’t like being compared to her, especially when I don’t eat as much as my mom and sister.
So the next time her great-grandmother makes a cruel comment, she can’t hold back her anger any longer.
A couple of weeks ago, my great-grandmother made more sly comments and suggested that I needed to lay off the food.
I yelled, telling her that I had been struggling with eating for years because of people like her.
I also said, “Maybe you should mind your own business because yours is spoiled. No one has anything nice to say about you, and I’m only here because Mom begged me to.”
Suddenly you could cut the tension with a knife.
My great-grandmother was speechless, my sister looked like she wanted to laugh, and my mom sent me to the car.
My mom said that I had every right to be upset, but I shouldn’t have yelled like that.
However, my sister is completely on my side.
So, AITA?
Was this the kindest way to bring attention to the issue?
Probably not, but who says great granny deserves kindness after all she’s done?
Redditors chime in with their thoughts.
Do elderly people always deserve the benefit of the doubt? This user doesn’t think so.
However, this commenter thinks maybe they do.
Maybe her comments towards her great grandma took things too far, but then again, she was pushed pretty far.
It’s odd the rest of her family never came to her defense.
Some may earn respect with age, but it doesn’t give a free pass for cruelty.
Respect should be a two-way street, always.
Her Great-Grandmother's Cruel Comments About Her Weight Went Too Far, So She Decided Enough Was Enough And Told Her Off
by Benjamin Cottrell
