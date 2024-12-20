Her Sister Changed Her Mind About A Christmas Wishlist, But She Already Bought A Gift That Was On The List And Doesn’t Really Want To Return It

Having a wishlist can be really helpful because your friends and family will know exactly what to get you.

However, if the person who sent a wishlist suddenly changed their mind and you already bought the item in it, how would you feel?

This woman experienced this exact thing.

Just after she bought her sister’s gift from the list, her sister told her that she wanted a different item instead.

Now, she feels unexcited about the whole gift giving process.

AITA for skipping Christmas presents for my sister, because it is like online shopping with a middle man? My (F32) sister (F34) created a group chat with me and our brother (M26) yesterday. She’s asking for our Christmas lists for Black Friday shopping. I assembled a list fairly quick and sent it. With some open categories like board games or wool underwear (it’s cold here) and some more specific links to things I want.

Her brother and sister did the same.

My brother did the same. My sister also sent a similar list, with some open categories and like five specific links on it (with size, color, etc). We discuss a budget and agree on $100.

So, this woman bought the bedding that her sister put in her wishlist.

This morning, I ordered the bedding she wanted (right size and color), and one of the more open options. About $80 in total, so I will top up with something fun I find before Christmas. This afternoon, she tells the GC she no longer wants the bedding as she has found and bought one she wants more.

She said it now feels like a transaction.

I ask her, “If one were to hypothetically have already bought the bedding, would you still want it or want me to return it?” She said, “I would prefer if you returned it and bought me something I actually want.” I told her, “Ok, but this is starting to feel like a transaction. Like internet shopping with a middle man.”

She also thinks it’s no longer fun.

She got upset, and said she was tired of getting things she doesn’t want or need and that if I felt that way, I didn’t need to buy her anything but that she’s already spent 4 hours shopping today trying to get everyone the perfect thing, including me. I will, of course, give her a Christmas present, but AITA for saying this is ruining gift giving (which I usually love)?

Tsk, tsk! You don’t give out a list and then buy the things on it for yourself!

