‘I just went in to deposit $1,200.’ – A Citibank Customer Deposited Cash Into An ATM Machine And Then It Froze On Him

This is not good, friends!

A man named Sam posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how things went sideways when he deposited a large amount of cash into a Citibank ATM machine to make his mortgage payment.

Sam said, “I just went in to deposit $1,200 into an ATM. The ATM took my money. Then the door closed. It sounded like it was counting money like it normally does. And then the ATM froze.”

The screen on the ATM reads, “Sorry, this machine is temporarily out of service.”

Sam said he was able to get his debit card out of the machine, but his cash was gone.

He told viewers “I just spent 30 minutes on the phone with Citibank. They said they’re going to investigate. We’ll see…”

Darn!

Check out his video.

That’s not good…

