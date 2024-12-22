December 22, 2024 at 2:49 pm

‘I just went in to deposit $1,200.’ – A Citibank Customer Deposited Cash Into An ATM Machine And Then It Froze On Him

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@computersamnyc

This is not good, friends!

A man named Sam posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how things went sideways when he deposited a large amount of cash into a Citibank ATM machine to make his mortgage payment.

Source: TikTok

Sam said, “I just went in to deposit $1,200 into an ATM. The ATM took my money. Then the door closed. It sounded like it was counting money like it normally does. And then the ATM froze.”

The screen on the ATM reads, “Sorry, this machine is temporarily out of service.”

Source: TikTok

Sam said he was able to get his debit card out of the machine, but his cash was gone.

He told viewers “I just spent 30 minutes on the phone with Citibank. They said they’re going to investigate. We’ll see…”

Darn!

Source: TikTok

Check out his video.

@computersamnyc

A citibank atm just ate my cash deposit. What the f@&$. @Citi #bank #money #moneytips #newyork #nyc #citibank #atm #rant #ranting #mad #technicaldifficulties #fyp #fypシ #finance

♬ original sound – Computer Sam

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer offered a tip.

Source: TikTok

Another person was surprised.

Source: TikTok

And this individual said it’ll be just fine…

Source: TikTok

That’s not good…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter