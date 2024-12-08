Impatient Walmart Shopper Tried To Operate A Forklift To Get A Christmas Tree Off A Shelf, But This Employee Wasn’t Having It

Sometimes, it’s a good idea to take things into your own hands…

Notice that I said SOMETIMES…because other times it definitely isn’t!

A Walmart worker took to TikTok and talked about a customer who stepped over the line in a big way.

The man said, “At this point, I’m confused because what do y’all be expecting when y’all be coming into Walmart?”

He told viewers that a customer at his Walmart store asked him for help getting a Christmas tree from a high shelf.

He said, “I told her I can’t get the Christmas tree for her because the ladder I got was too small. Plus I can’t even use the forklifts.”

The woman was persistent and the employee told her that the person who had the keys to the forklift was on their lunch break and that she should wait.

He continued, “She went up to the forklift and tried to get on it so she could get the Christmas tree down. Luckily, she didn’t turn the forklift on, but she did try to get on there.”

The man said that the customer gave him a hard time, but there was nothing he could do to help her.

The caption to his video reads, “What did she expect?”

Here’s the video.

This is how viewers reacted.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person asked a question.

I don’t think this was a very good idea…

