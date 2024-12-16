Kind Uncle Offers To Help Troubled Teen Niece, But When She Steals From Him And Denies It, Things Start To Get Messy

It’s hard when your family are a little, well, complicated.

It’s natural to just want the best for everyone, and to want to try to help out where you can.

But what if your kindness is being constantly taken for granted?

That’s exactly what happened to the uncle in this story, who just wanted to help his niece but ended up being completely taken for a ride.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for kicking my niece out of my apartment when she needed my help? My wife (26) and I (27) live a relatively quiet life. My sister has two kids, one of whom is my fifteen-year-old niece; we’ll call her J. As her younger brother, I know very well that living with my sister sucks, so I have sympathy for my niece who gets into arguments with her mom. Now J isn’t exactly an angel either, the whole family knows that. Well this year, J asked me personally if she could stay with me in my apartment for the summer break, because she and her mom got into a particularly nasty argument, and she wanted “help and guidance”. I hesitantly agreed, and said she could stay for two months.

Let’s see how this situation developed.

Unfortunately, there are a lot issues with J. Firstly, she is a pathological liar. 50% of everything she says is untrue, and she will lie to your face even if you know the truth. I have a cabinet full of alcohol that we save for family gatherings and date nights. We don’t drink otherwise. I hid the alcohol from J. She found it, and within three days drank EVERYTHING. When I looked into the hiding place all the bottles were empty. I placed security cameras in the house because of her, and caught her on tape stealing money from my wallet. She broke a few of our things out of anger, and when we asked her about it, she said it was an “accident” (it was on camera). I tried multiple times to spend time with her and connect with her but she never showed me any respect or seriousness. Everything is a joke to her.

Uh-oh. Unfortunately this drama is just beginning.

The straw that broke the camel’s back is when I confronted her about the alcohol and money she stole. Not only did she refuse to apologize, but she also lied saying that my wife did all those things and is trying to frame her because she hates her. Even after telling her I have footage of her doing it, she still kept saying she didn’t do it and “I’m conspiring against her”. I lost my marbles. It has only been five weeks, but I was done. I called my sister and told her J is coming in the morning. J begged me not to send her back. I asked her “why not stay with your aunt or your father?” to which she said neither will let her stay with them because they are “conspiring against her too”. Surprise surprise, she had stolen from them and lied to them too, so no one wants anything to do with her.

Yikes. Let’s see what happened between this niece and her uncle next.

I didn’t care, and drove her back home to her mom, and informed my sister of what J has done. She was furious with J, so I left immediately. I will never allow them into my house again. I feel a bit bad because again, her mom is always angry, and her family wants nothing to do with her. It also probably didn’t help I told her mom. But still, these are the consequences of her own actions. AITA?

This girl sounds like a real piece of work.

And with a mom like her’s, it’s no wonder.

On the other hand, the uncle sounds a little too empathetic for his own good.

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This person encouraged the uncle to go a little easier on himself.

While others were concerned for the girl’s health.

One person tried to be understanding toward the mom.

But this person suggested that the best thing the uncle could do was to get the girl professional help.

Whether the daughter’s behavior is the result of her mom’s attitude or not, there’s one thing that is for sure.

Sounds like this girl and her mom both need professional help.

