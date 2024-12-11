Male Coworkers Kept Teasing Her Over Bathroom Breaks, But She Got Back At Them By Hiding The Key When They Needed To Use It

Customer service jobs are full of challenges, but dealing with immature coworkers may be one of the hardest ones.

As one of the only female employees, one woman is always teased by her male coworkers – even for the most inane things like using the bathroom.

So one day, she devises a plan to give them a taste of their own childish antics.

Read on for this tale of petty revenge!

Revenge on annoying coworkers I work at a small diner with limited staff and very limited resources. Most of the staff are okay — the female staff, anyway — but some of the guys who work there are typical dude bros.

They aren’t exactly enjoyable to be around.

You know the kind I mean: Always being immature, arguing political points they know nothing about just to look smart. You’ve probably met them before. On a busy weekend, it was just the cook — a lovely older woman who’s kind of like our manager —me, and one particularly annoying guy.

He was always bringing up topics not appropriate for work.

This dude bro was being extra irritating, unsurprisingly, with the election coming up. He kept playing “devil’s advocate” on all the Trump issues and stuff like that, even flirting with me as a “joke.” I just rolled my eyes. I’m literally just trying to wait tables, earn tips, and go home.

They would tease her about other things too.

Now, there’s only one staff bathroom to use. As you can imagine, the guys tease me a lot about needing to use it and even deliberately take ages when I’ve got to go, just to make me wait.

But one day, she got an interesting proposition from an unlikely ally.

On my break, during a lull in customer traffic, the cook discreetly shows me she’s got a spare master key to all the doors in the diner. She’s got an idea: We plan a little payback.

They set their plan in motion.

We find the main staff bathroom key and lock the staff bathroom. I put the key in my pocket. The bathroom’s locked, and only the cook has a way to access it. Later, as our break is finishing, the dude bro comes up to me and asks where the bathroom key is.

She feigns ignorance, seeing how long this prank can play out.

I act innocent and point out the usual rack of keys where it’s hung, pretending to be surprised when it isn’t there. The cook insists we get back to work, ignoring his whining about needing the bathroom.

It becomes clear he’s really suffering, and she relishes in rubbing it in,

Throughout the shift, I notice him squirming and looking uncomfortable. I smile to myself, knowing he’ll just have to hold it in. At one point, I even make a big show out of slowly pouring a drink when he’s serving another table nearby.

Why let the prank end there, though?

When my shift ends, I switch with another female server. I discreetly hand her the key and let her in on the prank before I leave. Knowing he has another shift to go, all without bathroom access, makes the whole thing even sweeter.

Sometimes you just gotta hit ’em where it hurts.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter gives a slow clap.

It’s always nice to have a partner in crime.

Surely if he was that uncomfortable, his anatomy provided other options…

This lesson was a long time coming.

Bet he’s regretting all the times he made her wait to use the bathroom!

She didn’t just serve lunch; she served a little payback!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.