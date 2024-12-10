NASA Captures Video Of Comet Atlas Being Broken Apart As It Passes By The Sun

In early October of 2024, millions of people had their eyes on the sky at night trying to get a glimpse of the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. For many people, this comet was visible with the naked eye (though small), and with a telescope or even a pair of binoculars, they could see the comet with its tail on full display.

Another comet was expected to fly past in late October and early November, which had skygazers excited. In order to be visible, however, the comet had to first pass its perihelion, which is the point in an object’s orbit around the sun where it is closest to the sun.

Unfortunately for the comet (and us), the comet did not survive.

As it passed the sun it was 1.2 million kilometers (750,000 miles) away, which is pretty close when dealing with something as large and hot as the sun. The heat and gravity of the sun proved too much for the comet, which was completely ripped apart.



NASA was tracking the comet on its path and managed to record it as it was destroyed, so at least there is something for space enthusiasts to view.

This comet was one of a number of comets that are occasionally visible from Earth. They were created from a much larger comet years ago, which was broken apart by the sun. The cometary body is called the Kreutz sungrazer family of comets after the astronomer Heinrich Kreutz who showed that they all came from the same source.

Due to the orbit of this family of comets, it is almost certain that they will all suffer the same fate eventually since they come so close to the sun. Until that happens, however, scientists (and lay people) can enjoy watching them in the night sky each time they pass by.

It is a dream to see a comet that is visible during the day.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about the mysterious “pyramids” discovered in Antarctica. What are they?