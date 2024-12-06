Pharmacist Didn’t Hold Back About What He Thinks Are Scam Medications. – ‘Completely and total garbanzo beans trash.’

A doctor named Grant posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about something that’s pretty darn important: what he believes are scam medications.

First up on Grant’s list was ZzzQuil. He told viewers that the cheaper version at Dollar General stores does the trick just as well, so it’s a good idea to go that route.

Grant then talked about the stool softener Colace, which he claims is a placebo. The pharmacist said that Metamucil is the better choice if you’re having issues.

He continued by saying that Mucinex doesn’t really get rid of “gunk in the lungs” and added that a saline nebulizer or a liquid decongestant is the way to go.

Grant then said that Sudafed PE is “completely and total garbanzo beans trash” and that it might even be pulled from the market.

Finally, the pharmacist didn’t hold back when it came to Prevagen and said that it’s a “scam: full stop.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

This guy knows what he’s talking about!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.