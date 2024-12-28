Restaurant Owner Keeps Making Belittling Comments About A Woman, But Soon He Finds Out That She’s The One Deciding To Book His Restaurant For A Work Event

It’s never a good idea to make assumptions about someone simply by looking at them.

When male bravado costs you thousands Sometimes the best answer is no answer and silence is loud to provocators. I went for a food tasting recently at an Indian restaurant for an event me and my three older male colleagues / friends are planning. The owner of the restaurant assumed immediately that one of my guy friends was the one with the money and the one in charge.

I’m a rather subdued person when you first meet me, so I don’t blame him for that mix-up. Upon the food tasting, he was doing a good sales pitch and tried to drop some humour in there. We started talking about catering, and he turns to my male friend and asks if I can cook because I don’t look like it from how skinny I am — obviously assuming I’m someone’s wife and not speaking to me directly as if I wasn’t on equal parts.

I simply stared at him blankly, intensely enough for him to feel uncomfortable. Even replying to such a stupid comment is beyond me. It wasn’t a scowl, but it was enough of an unreadable expression that he could tell that I didn’t approve. Immediately, he retracted and said “I’m sorry, I’m being an awkward uncle.”

That wasn’t enough to make me say no the venue, however. We started talking about corkage and supplying drinks and so forth and, as I’m the younger one of the lot, he turns to one of the men and says, “You’ll need a limit on shots because you know the younger ones…”— gestures to me — “…can go a bit crazy.” My friend told him that I don’t drink (as a Buddhist) and then he pressed on and said my friends probably do because you know how “girls go wild.” It’s a professional event, and I came as a professional but at that point I felt as if I was being treated like a stupid young person. Again, I’m the one with the deposit and final say, so I didn’t feel the need to say anything apart from glare at him.

After the tasting, he was very sure that it was a done deal, so before even getting a yes from us, he turns up at the table with the cost spreadsheet and the card reader. I was still contemplating whether to book this place, of course the manager is horrible, but the price is good, and I care more for getting the job done. As a joke, as if this was funniest thing ever, he passes me the card machine and says “£500 deposit” laughs, as if the idea that I was going to pay was the most outlandish thing and says, “Don’t worry! Look at her face — just kidding.”

Again, I simply stared and the rest of the men around me were looking down really uncomfortably; it was a joke that bombed at the table with awkward silence. I told him we really appreciate the food, but the venue isn’t really what we’re looking for. It was the first time we had addressed each other properly all evening, and he looked very confused to hear it from me. Again, he turned to my male friend to double-check what I said, and my friend said, “Well, it is her event,” and the manager face dropped.

The truth was I wasn’t really happy with minimum capacity of the venue, and I didn’t like the fact they were also renting out upstairs for a separate event — so I had valid reasons to decline, but his lack of social awareness really tipped my decision over the edge. His attitude lost him around 9K in business, and I hope it stings. It was so satisfying seeing his awkward expression when he realised I was the decision-maker.

