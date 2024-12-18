Selfish Vacationers Used Towels To Reserve Sunbeds, So Another Guest Made Sure They Paid The Price For Violating The Resort’s Rules

A swanky resort was meant to be a haven for a vacationer wanting to unwind, but soon came trouble in paradise.

One guest grew tired of selfish sunbed squatters hogging the pool area, so they turned their frustration into a quiet act of revenge.

Read on for the full story!

Block sunbeds? Lose your deposit. A couple years ago, the resort I stayed at didn’t have enough sunbeds for every guest to use simultaneously, but that was fine since not everyone spent the whole day by the pool. The resort had signs everywhere saying it wasn’t allowed to reserve sunbeds by leaving towels on them. But if people followed that rule, I wouldn’t be writing this post, now, would I? 😀

The resort has a certain towel policy.

Guests were not allowed to use the (white) towels from their rooms at the pool. We had the option to bring our own or to borrow (green) pool towels for a $10 refundable deposit.

Which made it easy to spot the squatters.

One morning, after breakfast, I noticed that half of the sunbeds were “occupied” by green towels. There were no personal effects like a book, flip-flops, or a beach bag — the usual signs that someone was using the sunbed while swimming or grabbing a drink.

Those dang towels continued to take up valuable room.

Over the next couple of hours, the pool area got busier. People arrived and couldn’t find space to lounge, yet many of the “reserved” sunbeds remained empty. Some people came later in the day, spent an hour at the pool, and then left, leaving their towels behind. This pattern went on for days.

So finally, one fed-up guest decided it was their time to act.

After a couple of days of this nonsense, I had enough of these inconsiderate individuals. I decided to start moving towels from sunbeds that weren’t being used for hours.

Their revenge ended up helping the resort staff too. Bonus!

I relocated the towels to different areas of the resort where the staff could easily find them. Sometimes, I dropped them into the laundry bags of room cleaners when no one was looking. I hope those guests lost their deposits and learned not to hog shared facilities when they weren’t actually using them.

The pool feels a little more welcoming now that those pesky towels are gone!

In the end, their towels didn’t do jack squat for claiming their spots.

Sometimes it pays to play by the rules.

