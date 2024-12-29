Server Talked About Why Customers Shouldn’t Ask To Sit At Booths In Restaurants. – ‘Do not walk in and act like you get to choose.’

If you’re the kind of customer who likes to sit in a booth when you go to a restaurant, you might want to rethink your strategy after watching this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a server named Mackenzie and she thinks customers shouldn’t ask to sit in booths when they go out to eat.

MacKenzie said that servers are typically assigned to a specific section of a restaurant for the night and the host is supposed to make sure customers sit in different sections so all the servers get an equal amount of work.

She said, “If you’re asking for a section and we just sat that server, they get double sat, which means they get more work, more tables, and more money than other servers.”

Mackenzie added, “Do not walk in and act like you get to choose where you’re sitting. If you see a sign and it says, ‘Please see a hostess for seating,’ you should see the hostess for seating.”

‘Nuff said!

Check out the video.

