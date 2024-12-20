Recently Married Wife Values Her Privacy But Her Hubby Suggested His Sister Move In With Them. Now She Wants To Say No But Feels Obligated To Say Yes.

Marriage is about compromise, but not every decision comes easy.

When her husband suggested inviting his sister to live with them, one woman wrestled with the cost of generosity to her privacy and peace.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to share my home with my sister-in-law? I (22F) have been married to my husband (26M) for 2 months.

We’re currently in a 2-bedroom rental that’s just the two of us, and we both really enjoy having our own space. I work from home, so I spend almost all my time here, and I’m someone who really values my privacy.

One day, a suggestion from her husband threatens her beloved status quo.

Recently, my husband suggested that we move into a bigger house (3-bedroom) where his younger sister (19F) could have a room. She’ll be starting university next year, and his parents would help pay for part of her rent. A one-bedroom apartment is too expensive for her, as it would cost about twice as much as a room in our house.

She’s not exactly crazy about this idea.

While I love his sister and want to support her, I’m really not comfortable with this idea. For one, I really love my privacy and having the house to ourselves.

She feels offering up their space would be too big of a sacrifice.

I work from home, and I can’t imagine having someone else in the house all the time — especially when it comes to things like hosting friends, having quiet time, or just being ourselves as newlyweds. I’m worried I’d feel like a roommate in my own home, and I’d never feel like it’s our space anymore. I’m also concerned about the impact it would have on our relationship and how much of a disruption it could be to our routine.

She does see the benefits, in some ways, and feels guilty about being hesitant.

On the other hand, I can see the financial benefits, and I know my husband really wants to support his sister and help her out while she’s in school. I really want to say yes, or rather, I want to want to say yes. But I just don’t know if I can compromise on this, especially when it feels like such a big change so early in our marriage. Am I being unreasonable for not wanting to live with her? AITA if I said no to this arrangement?

Helping family is important, but so is helping yourself.

What did Redditors think?

This situation doesn’t seem reasonable, even from the outside looking in.

If she accepts, she may be giving up even more of her privacy than she realizes.

This user thinks her hesitations are absolutely warranted.

No newlyweds should be getting themselves into this situation..

Sometimes you have to protect your peace, even if it means ruffling feathers.

