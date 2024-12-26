She’s Struggling With Infertility And Considering IVF, But Her Mother-In-Law Keeps Making Insensitive Comments

How do you deal with hurtful comments about a personal issue you’re dealing with?

This woman shares how her mother-in-law keeps making insensitive comments about her infertility problems. It’s really bothering her, and she’s not sure how to get her mother-in-law to stop.

Read the story below for the full details.

AITA for refusing to talk to my in-laws about my infertility? My husband I have been trying to conceive for over 2 years, which comes with its only struggles. Recently, my mother-in-law is making comments about “just wanting a grandbaby already.” And “are you even really trying?”

This woman and her husband asked her mother-in-law to stop making such comments.

These comments are becoming more often than when we first started trying. I have asked her to stop with the hurtful comments. My husband has asked her to stop. But she keeps making comments whenever we bring up the next step on the infertility journey.

She feels uncomfortable talking about their plans in front of her.

For example, we have an appointment on Friday to plan our IVF journey. She responded, “I think you guys just need to get drunk, and boom, baby!” AITA for not feeling comfortable talking about the infertility with her?

She says these comments make her feel bad.

She is still coming to Thanksgiving, and I still talk to her when around. I just don’t want to keep updating her on this journey when she just makes me feel like crap.

If she really wants a grandchild, it sounds like her mother-in-law needs to back off.

What can you say about this? Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit.

This user shares some advice.

It’s intrusive, hurtful, and rude, says this person.

This person shares their personal experience.

Here’s a really good point.

Finally, people are ranting about MIL.

She’s being insensitive and rude, and she doesn’t even know it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.