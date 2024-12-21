Student Was Sick On The First Day Of Class For The Semester, So His Professor Threatened To Drop Him From The Roster

If you were in your last semester of college and a professor threatened to drop you from a class you needed to take in order to graduate, what would you do?

In today’s story, a student in this situation fights getting dropped from the class and puts the professor in his place!

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

When the over-zealous professor got corrected on his university’s policy About 8 years ago, I was in my final semester of college. I only had one more class left to take that was required for my major (the rest were just random electives to fulfill the minimum unit requirements to graduate). I’d noticed the name of the professor I was assigned to & instantly felt dread. I’d had him during my freshman year for another required course, and let’s just say, he wasn’t a pleasant human being. Constantly on a power trip, would dock a percentage of your grade for every class missed or were late for, and had no problem yelling/talking down to you in front of the entire class.

He explained why he missed class.

I ended up getting sick during the beginning of the semester, so I had to miss his first class. Since it met twice a week, I made sure to show up to the Thursday class. The professor gave me a look when I walked in, so I (re)introduced myself & explained I’d missed the Tuesday class b/c I’d been sick, thinking that was the end of it. Nope.

He threatened to drop him from the class.

He called me over after the class got dismissed, and in a sinisterly delighted way, told me that since I missed his first class, on the first week, that he was allowed to drop me. That I would “have to take the class next semester, sorry.” The university policy was that if you missed 50% of class meetings during the first two weeks, the professor could drop you from the course (assuming they cared enough to take attendance). So if a class met four times in the first two weeks, and you missed two of them, you could get involuntarily dropped.

He spoke to an admin about the situation.

I went straight to our department’s building & there was an admin sitting there, right by the elevator. I told her what the situation was, basically repeating my understanding of the policy to her. She nodded & said that was correct.

He passed the class.

Right then, the elevator door opened & my professor walked up. I said, in a sinisterly delighted way, “Will you please explain the policy to my professor? I don’t think he’s very familiar with it.” The look on the professor’s face still makes me chuckle to this day, and I ended up passing his class w/ a B.

That professor got schooled!

What perfect timing!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader doesn’t think the professor could retaliate.

But this reader points out that there was a way for the professor to retaliate.

This person applauds the revenge.

Another person had the most understanding professor ever!

Professors should be there to teach not to try to make life miserable for the students.

This guy might be in the wrong line of work.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.