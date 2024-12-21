December 21, 2024 at 8:49 am

‘T-Mobile needs to get it together.’ – Apple Watch Owner Talked About Her Frustrating Experience With T-Mobile

by Matthew Gilligan

Man, people sure are frustrated with big companies these days…

And this woman is one of them!

Her name is Nevaeh and she took to TikTok to complain about T-Mobile after she was given the runaround in a major way.

She told viewers, “I have a Series 5 Apple Watch, and after all these years, it just stopped working on me. So I’m looking to upgrade my watch, and I went into one T-Mobile and they told me, ‘Oh, unfortunately, we can’t upgrade your watch.’”

Nevaeh said that an employee told her she could dish out $99 for a new watch…but she’d have to open a new phone line.

She said she wasn’t about to do that so she went to another T-Mobile store.

At the second store, a worker told Nevaeh that she could keep her same phone line, but she’d have to pay $250…so she went to a third location.

Nevaeh said, “I said third time’s a charm. I paid $28 today. T-Mobile needs to get it together, because I should not have to go to three locations to get the result I wanted.”

Check out the video.

@nevaehnabor

#tmoible #watch #apple #dobetter

♬ original sound – Nevaeh Nabors

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke from experience.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Another dissatisfied customer…

