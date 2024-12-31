December 31, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Temu Shopper Shared A Trick For Customers To Get Money Back. – ‘Nine times out of ten, things will have gone down in price.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Is Temu the gift that keeps on giving…?

Well, according to a woman named Raquel, there’s a trick to get money back from Temu and she was nice enough to share it with TikTok viewers.

She started by saying, “Do you shop at Temu? Because if you do, there’s a little secret I’ll share.”

Raquel told viewers how to get to a part of Temu’s website that most folks probably don’t know about.

She gave folks step-by-step instructions about how to navigate the site and pointed out that the “Price Adjustment” page is particularly important.

After completing the instructions, Raquel said, “Nine times out of ten, things will have gone down in price, and they give you a Temu credit.”

She added, “You’re welcome.”

Check out the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person offered a tip.

Everyone likes to get money back, right?

