His Brother And His Wife Kept Disrespecting His Rules For Driving Safely On His Long Driveway, So He Gave Them An Ultimatum They Couldn’t Refuse

Living close to family can be amazing.

In this case, a man shares how his brother and sister-in-law came to visit him and his family + his parents with their kids but refused to respect safety measures on the way there.

Family drama ensued, but who’s really in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for banning my brother and his wife from coming on to my property? Three months ago, my wife and I bought my parents’ property. There are two houses on the property, one that my parents lived in and the other is a smaller house that my parents used to to rent out. When we bought the property, we moved into my parents’ house and my parents moved into the smaller one.

It’s a nice arrangement that keeps the family close.

The houses are far back off the road. When you come down the driveway, you come to our house first and then my parents’ house is further back. The problem that we are having is that people, including my siblings like to speed down the driveway. Its a curvy driveway with pine trees lining it, so the visibility is restricted.

It’s a bad idea to speed there, as we’ll see.

Our worry is that someone would hit our kids when they are riding their bikes or would crash into us or someone else as they drive down the driveway. We put up a sign that says “Children at play. Speed limit 5mph,” which has been very effective except for when it comes to two of my brothers and one of my sister in laws. So, I put in a speed bump.

That’s a great solution, but it didn’t please everyone.

That did the trick, but my brothers and sister in law threw a fit. Last month I was outside and saw my brother and sister in law leaving my parents’ house. They apparently didn’t see me. My kids had some toys in our yard and my sister in law (who was driving) drove into our yard and ran over the toys, breaking them. They then proceeded to laugh their heads off.

They were just plain mean and irresponsible.

They got back onto the driveway and that’s when they noticed me. I texted my brother and he admitted that they did it because they were ticked about the speed bump. I ended up banning them from the property. My mom asked me the other day if I would rethink our decision because she misses the grandkids coming over. So I called my brother and told him that he could come onto the property again but he had to park his car at the road and walk up.

Again, it sounds like a good solution…

He angrily refused. My mom wants me to let him drive up but I honestly don’t trust him or my sister in law. At the same time, I feel bad because it’s my mom and dad who are also being punished. AITA?

They want to do things their way, but they’re on someone else’s property.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their take on the situation.

Someone asks a question.

Another reader chimes in.

This person sounds baffled.

Someone gives solid advice.

They need to learn how to respect other people’s properties.

This is honestly kind of hilarious.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.