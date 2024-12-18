Walmart Employee Showed Viewers How The Store’s Bakery Oven Works After A Tragic Accident Happened. – ‘These ovens are so hard to shut from the outside. You have to push them.’

A tragic story became big news earlier this year in Canada when a 19-year-old Walmart employee in Halifax, Nova Scotia passed away after being locked inside her store’s walk-in oven.

A TikTokker named Jamie who also works at Walmart took it upon herself to show viewers how these walk-ins oven function in a viral video.

Jamie told viewers, “I’ve worked here nine years with this same oven that they’re claiming she was locked into by herself. These ovens are so hard to shut from the outside. You have to push them. Let me show you.”

She showed folks how the oven door works and said, “Now, watch me walk in. Look, I can touch both sides. If you scrape the floor, there’s no way this door. They’re not self-shutting.”

Jamie then showed viewers what would happen if someone pushed the door and it came back on itself, but the door remained open instead of locking her in.

She said, “And this is one of the good ovens I’ve worked with. I’ve worked in seven different stores over the eight years. There are stores where they don’t even latch. You have to hold it shut while it bakes for 30 minutes.”

Jamie continued, “There is no way that this girl locked herself into one of these ovens while cleaning it. There’s no way possible.”

She also showed viewers the emergency door button and said, “It pops the door open. In my opinion, there’s no way she did that on her own.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer had a question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

That thing is pretty scary…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁