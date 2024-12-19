Wealthy, Child-Free Couple Furnish Their Home With Glass And White Chenille Furniture. So When Their Toddler Nephew Is Coming To Stay And They’re Taking Precautions, It Ends Up Rubbing Their Family The Wrong Way.

Let’s face it: child-free houses are very different to houses filled with kids.

AITA for doing childproofing for my in-laws visit? I am 26 and my husband is 29. We have been married for five years and we moved to Berlin right after we got married, since we both found really well paying jobs. Meanwhile both of our families (parents, siblings etc) still live back in Greece and we visit occasionally. My husband and I don’t have any children and we don’t plan to have any. We enjoy buying expensive things and experiencing things that we were never able to as children: nice furniture in our home, going to exotic restaurants with friends, travel, hobbies. We just enjoy our life with each other exactly the way it is. But that’s just how my husband and I thinks. His family, however, is very traditional and every married couple has at least one kid.

Recently, my husband invited my brother- and sister-in-law to visit us with their three year old son for two weeks. This would be the first time they’ve travelled with their son, and the first time we would be hosting our nephew in our home. Now our nephew is known to be going through the terrible twos, and has been throwing tantrums and breaking things lately. So I did some childproofing in our home the day before my in-laws were due to arrive. I removed all the glass and ceramic decor. I swapped out our linen tablecloth for a plastic one. I covered our sofas with a plushy fabric cover (our sofa fabric is white cashmere) because our nephew likes to snack while watching tv, and we can always take it outside and dust of food crumbs. I also changed my maid’s schedule to come in five days a week instead of three so she can help prep breakfast and make sure the house is tidy.

However, when my husband saw all of the changes I made, he kind of got upset. He told me he felt that I was preparing our house as if we were hosting messy and uncivilized people, and asked me why I don’t make these changes when our friends in Berlin who have kids come over for dinner. He also said that he’s never seen our friends make these sort of changes in their own homes for their kids. I don’t understand this comparison at all. Coming over for dinner for three hours and staying at a place for a couple of weeks is very different. And we’ve visited our in-laws enough to see how chaotic their home can get, to the point where my brother- and sister-in-law keep mostly plastic items in their homes for convenience. AITA?

