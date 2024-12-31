When Her Sister-in-Law Said She’s Putting Up A Christmas Tree, She Told Her Not To Put It Up Because Her Kids Might Mess It Up

When it comes to family matters involving your in-laws, should you voice your opinion?

In today’s story, this woman’s sister-in-law got quite offended by the honest remark she made about her kids.

It all started when they were talking about Christmas and Christmas trees.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for telling my SIL she shouldn’t have a Christmas tree? My brother’s wife works from home. My brother works in an office. He does the household chores, cooks, and take the kids to and from school.

Her sister-in-law said she’ll put up a Christmas tree.

He told us that’s part of why they’re not doing Thanksgiving. And they mostly likely won’t do a traditional Christmas. Sister-in-law was annoyed, and said she’ll do the tree.

This woman gave an honest opinion about their family setup.

I said, “I don’t think you should.”

She asked why. I said, “Considering (brother) working and you’re working from home, no one is going to watch those kids. They got a history of tearing things up.” She went quiet, and everyone else kept talking.

Now, she’s wondering if she should have just stayed quiet.

A mutual friend called me up, and said I shouldn’t have gotten involved. My nephews do have a history of getting hurt and breaking things when they’re home without my brother. AITA?

Sometimes it's best to mind your own business.

Let's read the reactions of other people on Reddit regarding this matter.

This user shares their personal comment.

Let them enjoy the holidays, says this person.

People are calling OP out.

Here’s another honest opinion.

And lastly, this user shares a straightforward insight.

It’s their house, their tree, their family, and their business. Stay out of it.

