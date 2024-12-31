When She Arrived Late At Pilates Class The Door Was Locked. But When She Texted Her Coworker Who Was In The Class, Her Coworker Refused To Unlock The Door.

Some classes, whether in school or at a gym, are strict and start on time.

This woman narrates an experience where she and her coworker are supposed to attend a Pilates class together.

However, the coworker was running late, and the instructor locked the door when the class was about to start.

Her coworker arrived to a locked door!

AITA for not unlocking the door at the pilates studio? I recently invited one of my coworkers to a hot pilates class. It was both our first time at this studio. The class started at 12 noon.

This woman asked her coworker if she was close.

At 11:55 am, I was already set up in the studio. And I texted my coworker to ask if she was close. She said she was 5 minutes away.

Her coworker arrived 10 minutes late.

At 12:05 pm, she still had not arrived. The pilates instructor locked the door to the building and started the class. My friend texted me at 12:10, telling me the door was locked, and to let her in.

She didn’t unlock the door for her.

I did not feel comfortable leaving the class to go unlock the door as I assumed the instructor locks it for a reason. And it was my first time there. I told my friend the class had started and I couldnt leave.

Now, her coworker is mad at her.

After the class, my coworker had texted me. She said she was mad at me for not getting up and unlocking the door for her. But how can she be mad at me when she was late? AITA?

Did she make the right decision by staying in the class, or should you have unlocked the door?

Her coworker needs to take responsibility for being late.

