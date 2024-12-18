Woman Complains Each Time She Comes Into A Restaurant To Get A Free Meal, So They Make Her A Fiery Burger To Teach Her A Lesson She Won’t Forget

Some people can’t resist pushing their luck, especially when they think they’ve found a loophole for free food.

So, what would you do if someone kept coming back to your restaurant with fake complaints, demanding free meals every time? Would you continue giving in? Or would you find a way to let them know the buck stops here?

In today’s story, a kebab shop team had enough of dealing with a customer just like this and cooked up a fiery solution. Here’s what they did.

Complaining your to a free meal each time you come ? We’ll make you a special one. During the summer, when my friend worked at a kebab restaurant, she had a woman in her 30s whom she, the employees, and even the boss ended up nicknaming “Ratwoman” because of how lying and cheap she was. She was always lying with excuses to not pay up and get a free meal. On her 6th attempt in 15 days, the boss had enough and said to my friend, “Make her a free meal she won’t forget.” So, she made a double burger as asked and loaded it with the spiciest sauce, which is made with cayenne pepper, something that really makes your tongue on fire. She ate it quickly while every employee had a ****-eating grin.

Here’s where the spice caught up to her.

5 minutes later, she asked for water and chugged 5 glasses easily from how much spice she ate. “What have you done to my meal?!” My friend answered, ‘”You asked for it well spiced. This is our strongest sauce. Not liking it?” The cheap woman finally paid up and never came again after being shown her tricks won’t work there any more.

Yikes! That must’ve been a spicy burger!

This lady deserved what she got. If you have to complain about the food every time, you should find somewhere else to eat or get over it.

