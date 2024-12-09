Woman Lied In A Custody Case To Undermine A Father, So His Girlfriend Pulled Some Strings To Get The Woman Fired From Her Job

There’s a certain satisfaction is seeing someone reap what they sow – especially when what they sow is a bed of lies.

When her boyfriend’s ex started spreading rumors about him to sabotage his custody battle, this woman knew just what to do to turn the tables.

Read on for the full story!

I don’t like liars. 5+ years ago, I was dating this guy (Dan) who was going through a custody battle with his ex-girlfriend over their toddler. We worked at the same bar with this girl named Billy Jean. Billy Jean was an old friend of Dan and had worked with him before. She had also previously worked with the mother of Dan’s child (Rachel), and everyone was seemingly friends and remaining civil… or so I thought.

But the situation wasn’t civil at all.

Billy Jean had secretly taken sides and wrote a terrible affidavit lying about Dan. Dan somehow got a copy of it (I don’t remember how the court process went). As I was reading it, I kept getting more and more irate.

For this writer, lying is their number one no-go.

I HATE liars, and one thing I really feel crosses a line is using a child for leverage to hurt the other parent. Billy Jean was knowingly lying under oath and siding with Rachel to prevent Dan from parenting his kid. He was by no means a bad dad.

Luckily, Billy Jean was going to be easy to take down.

Well, Billie Jean had enemies. These were people I worked with and had easy access to contact. These enemies had sold Billy Jean a car that she wasn’t paying them for. I didn’t necessarily like the people who owned the car, but the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

So she ratted Billy Jean out to her enemies.

I called them up and told them I came in peace. I asked if they had Billy Jean’s address to get back their car. They did not. I passed off Billy Jean’s info and waited for her to call me. Now, I was one of two people who could have ratted out the location of the car.

Surprisingly, Billy Jean didn’t have a clue who could have done such a thing.

When Billy Jean called me to tell me her car got repoed, she said she “had no idea who could have done it.” She added that it would have either been me or her ex Robbie.

She remains clueless, much to the writer’s delight.

I tell her casually, “I don’t think it was Robbie,” and I swear up and down she responded with, “Well, who would have done it then!?” I held back laughter and finished the conversation with half-hearted “OHHhhH I dOnt KNow ThaTS So WeIRd” type comments until she hung up. Dan was next to me in the car snickering.

Everything ended up working out in the end.

Dan won shared custody of his child, and Billy Jean lost her bar job because she didn’t have transportation to work an hour away. To this day, I wonder if she ever pieced together that it was me. I don’t like liars.

Billy Jean’s schemes finally caught up to her.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter can’t quite get a certain pop culture reference out of their head.

This commenter agrees the revenge on Billy Jean is totally justified.

In this case, the punishment fits the crime.

Finally, Billy Jean learned that you can’t cheat and lie your way through life.

The truth has a way of catching up with people when they least expect it.

