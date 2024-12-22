Woman Offers To Buy Grandma Out Of Home She Can’t Afford, But Now Her Brother Wants In Too And Live There For Free

Property and financial situations often bring out the worst of family in-fighting.

There is jealousy on one side, and a whole load of sentimentality on the other.

Take this story, for example. A house that has always been in the family is going up for sale.

Who should own it?

And, even more importantly, who should live there in the meantime?

Read on to find out how the situation unfolded.

AITA for not “saving” the house so my brother can buy it? I am 25 years old. My mum, Grandma and Great-Grandpa all live on the same property. Mum and Grandma share a house, while my Great-Grandpa had his own next door. He sadly passed about two years ago, and the house went to my Grandma. Even before my Great-Grandpa passed, we talked that I would one day buy the house and half the property off my grandma. We initially expected that would be when I was around 30, but you can’t really predict the death of a loved one that precisely. I had recently moved to a different city to be with my boyfriend, but he also agreed that we would move back once we are ready to settle down.

Let’s see how the drama really began.

While my Grandma was grieving and contemplating if she wanted to sell, my Mum suggested that my little brother “Luke” (19) and his girlfriend “Emma” (20) move in temporarily, so they can have some privacy. In turn, they would keep up with chores so the house stayed in good condition (no renovations or anything involving money). This year, my Grandma said that she wanted to sell the house next year, as she needed money for her own renovation. Yesterday, I visited my family. Grandma, Mum and I set a date to discuss how we will proceed (cost, responsibilities, etc). That was when my brother interrupted, saying that he should be there as well, as he also has an interest in the house.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how this situation developed.

It was the first I’d heard of it, but apparently my mum knew about this because she said our main concern should be keeping the house in the family. She said that he and I could discuss at a later time who would live in it and buy my Grandma out. I told them I intended to let Luke and Emma live there for free over the next few years, as I still want to focus on my career for before settling down, but I would not invest in something I don’t intend to make my own one day. Property is expensive, and my boyfriend and I want to start investing now, before there are major financial responsibilities (children) involved.

Let’s see how Luke responded to his sister’s words.

My brother argued that him and Emma had lived there for some time now, and it was unfair to expect them to just leave once I decided I wanted to move back. I told him the alternative: either he pay the whole sum next year (he is a student and doesn’t have a part time job), or our Grandma will sell the house to some stranger. My brother and Mum both called me selfish, saying that I would get the money back if he wanted to buy it from me. But for me, it’s also about the cuts in my lifestyle. It would mean tightening our budget to pay off the loan, and effectively losing money due to inflation. It is true that I am the only one that is able to pay my Grandma so that the house isn’t sold to strangers. I don’t want it to not stay in the family either, but I feel like they are putting an unfair expectation on me, and guilt tripping me. AITA?

This is naturally a tricky topic, with a lot of emotions involved.

Luke and Emma have made a home in this house, even though they knew it would be temporary, but Grandma needs the money.

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this problem.

This person pointed out that family obligation can sometimes stretch way too far.

And others said that she was actually the only person here who wasn’t being selfish.

While some people thought that the brother should never have been allowed to live there for free in the first place.

And this person called out the brother and Mum’s appalling behavior.

This woman is absolutely not obliged to host her brother rent-free in a home she is buying.

Nor should he be allowed a stake in a house that he can’t afford to buy.

She is being taken advantage of and emotionally manipulated, with a heavy dose of guilt-tripping on the side.

