January 25, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Car Salesman Talked About Volkswagen’s New ID Buzz Bus. – ‘Say what you wanna say about it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jarrodbrindza93

Volkswagen buses are back…and this time they’re electric!

A man named Jarrod posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what these new vehicles are all about.

Source: TikTok

Jarrod said, “Never thought I’d see the day that a good old Volkswagen Bus, which is now ID.Buzz, comes back to life.”

Source: TikTok

Jarrod showed viewers the interior and the exterior of the vehicle and he said, “Say what you wanna say about it, but I think this is pretty cool. This is different.”

He added, “It’s pretty cool.”

Indeed!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@jarrodbrindza93

Our dealerships forst ID.buzz has arrived. #vwbus #volkswagen #vw #dasauto #cartok #fypシ #carsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Jarrod Brindza

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer isn’t having it.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this individual is gonna wait it out…

Source: TikTok

Sign me up for one!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter