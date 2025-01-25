A Car Salesman Talked About Volkswagen’s New ID Buzz Bus. – ‘Say what you wanna say about it.’

Volkswagen buses are back…and this time they’re electric!

A man named Jarrod posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what these new vehicles are all about.

Jarrod said, “Never thought I’d see the day that a good old Volkswagen Bus, which is now ID.Buzz, comes back to life.”

Jarrod showed viewers the interior and the exterior of the vehicle and he said, “Say what you wanna say about it, but I think this is pretty cool. This is different.”

He added, “It’s pretty cool.”

Indeed!

Check out the video.

Sign me up for one!

