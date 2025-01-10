A Driver Cuts Her Off To Get Ahead Of Her, So She Makes Sure He Gets The Red Light After

Some drivers seem to think being aggressive and rude will get them to their destination faster.

That’s why there are other drivers whose life mission is to make sure the opposite happens. See the lesson this driver taught the pushy and impatient one.

Cut in line, get the light! Dropping son off at school this morning, there is a turning lane but traffic is bad so people like to cross the double yellow line for hundreds of feet to bypass waiting in the line going straight to get in the turning lane.

It’s a serious matter.

See I get it, but you have no idea how many people are waiting lawfully to get in the same turn lane and accidents have been caused before. When I saw them pull out to go around me, I moved my car slightly to the left to let them know that wasn’t going to happen.

And justice prevails!

I straddled both lanes for a few seconds until I got into the turn lane legally. Then I slowly approached the light, knowing it was gonna turn red very soon. It turned yellow and I crept into the intersection and turned left just as it turned red and the line cutter was forced to stay there another light cycle. Ha!!

Here is what folks are saying.

Good for you. I hope the driver is okay.

It’s sort of an argument against AI.

I’m sure it’s old!

Depends on which “creeping” you’re talking about.

Why does the old man yell at a cloud?

I doubt the driver took anything away from this.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.