A Plumber Shows What’s Wrong With A Customer’s Toilet And Reveal How To Fix It Ourselves

This is the kind of video that makes me wish I knew ANYTHING about plumbing…

A plumber posted the video on TikTok and showed viewers how he fixed a toilet for one of his customers.

The man said, “This customer’s toilet was continuously running, and they thought it was an issue with the flapper.”

He continued, “The fill valve was not shutting off properly, so the water was overflowing in the tank.”

The plumber replaced the fill valve and put in a new supply line for the customer.

He said, “I’m also replacing this flapper because the one they purchased was a cheap generic one. I have no idea how long that would have lasted. Overall, this can be a pretty simple repair as long as you have the correct parts.”

The plumber added, “What I’ve noticed is that a lot of my customers don’t want to deal with it though because it takes up too much of their time.”

That’s why we pay them the big bucks!

He got to the bottom of it!

