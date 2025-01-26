A TikTokker Wasn’t Impressed With The “Luxury” Apartment She Toured
by Matthew Gilligan
These “luxury” apartment complexes are popping up all around me lately and, by the looks of how fast they’re being built, I’m not sure how “luxurious” they really are…
A TikTokker named Aylin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she wasn’t crazy about the luxury apartment she took a tour of in Houston, Texas.
The text overlay to the video reads, “Pov: Touring ‘luxury’ apartments in Houston.”
The video showed an unfurnished space that looked pretty new and included a washer and dryer in a closet.
The woman then told viewers, “Just wait for it” and the video showed a dead cockroach on the floor.
Uh oh…
Check out the video.
@aylinragh
y’all i could not believe my eyes #houston #apartmenttour #houstonapartments
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This person nailed it.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And this person asked a good question.
You call this “luxury”?!?!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.