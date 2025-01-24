Bullied Middle Schooler Wants To Get Revenge, So He Covers His Tormentor’s House, Jacket, And Dog In Purple Chokeberry Dye

Some people believe karma has a way of catching up on its own, but others prefer to give it a little nudge.

What would you do if someone bullied you relentlessly, making every day at school miserable? Would you seek help? Or would you find a way to get justice on your own?

In the following story, one middle schooler finds himself dealing with this exact predicament and faces a bully on his own.

Here’s how it all went down.

Ecologically splatooned my bully Around 10 years back, in middle school, I got overall harassed by this guy. It was public humiliation and even death threats for no reason, and it was every day for like a year. It’s probably a quite normal school bully scenario.

Eventually, he stood his ground and got the bully back.

Around the area where we lived (he lived very near me), there grew a lot of chokeberries, which dye everything purple very easily. The dye is somewhat water-soluble, and it washes pretty much off within a rainy day, but It’s definitely annoying. So story short one night I snuck out and splatooned his house with fistfuls of chokeberries which I had gathered two buckets of the day before. A couple of days later, I was also able to paint his jacket and his dog. I’m not proud, but definitely not sorry either.

Bravo! Bullies are the worst.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

So true!

Too funny!

It was good indeed!

Nice pun.

The bully got what he deserved.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.