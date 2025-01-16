Colleague Kept Stealing Their Snacks From The Office Freezer, So An Employee Taught Them A Hilarious Lesson They Won’t Soon Forget

After a long morning of work, the last thing you want to see is your lunch gone missing.

That’s exactly what happened to this employee when they discovered one of their colleagues kept stealing their food.

So when the culprit least expected it, they set a trap so gross it was sure to change their thieving ways for good.

Read on for the full story!

Person stealing my pizza pops So, in the coffee room at work, we have a big communal fridge/freezer. There are approximately 80 people that work at the business.

One employee suspected their snacks started to go missing…

I had a box of Pizza Pops in the freezer part and would notice that every other day, a single pack from the box would go missing.

So they tested their hypothesis.

The next week, I bought another box and proceeded to pop the plastic covering on each individual Pop. And sure as ****, another one went missing.

They then decided to give this thief a little scare.

So, I went to the computer and wrote up a Word document. I taped it to the fridge, and it went as such: “I hope you have been enjoying my Pizza Pops. Perhaps you have noticed that the plastic wrap on the Pops was opened. That’s because I went and dipped them in the toilet first. You’re welcome.”

Hopefully that scared the culprit into submission!

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this.

This revenge is sure to leave a lasting impression on a certain co-worker who can’t keep their hands off other people’s food.

Petty problems call for petty solutions!

