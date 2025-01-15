Daughter Refuses To Spend Christmas With Her Family Because Her Mom And Sister Are Sick, And Now They’re Disappointed With Her Overly Cautious Behavior

When you have guests coming over, it is your responsibility as the host to inform them if someone at home is sick.

This way, they can decide whether to push through with or skip the visit.

This woman made it all the way to her parents’ house, but was shocked to know that some of the family members were sick.

She decided to just go back home and spend Christmas alone.

Read the story below and find out all the details.

AITA because I don’t want to spend Christmas with my sick family? I (25F) went to visit my parents and my sister (15) for Christmas today. I live around 400 miles from them. Upon arrival, my dad told me that my sister has been sick the entire week with a fever and a bad cough. My mom also started to feel sick this morning.

This woman has health anxiety.

They know that I have health anxiety. And that I am still recovering from my last Covid infection, as well as the bronchitis I caught a few weeks after Covid. However, they didn’t think it’s necessary to tell me beforehand. Because “we didn’t think that would be a problem.”

She panicked and decided to go home.

My grandma, who will come over on the 25th, lives with my aunt and uncle who currently have influenza. I panicked and asked my dad to drive me back to the train station. I took the next train back home.

She feels bad for missing out on the Christmas celebration with her family.

I’m feeling terrible now, because I feel like it was selfish of me to miss out on Christmas with my family. Especially since I don’t know if there will we another Christmas with my Grandpa who is 86 and not in good health. But also, isn’t it irresponsible to invite him over and possibly expose him to am infectious disease?.

But she’s also annoyed that they didn’t inform her beforehand.

I know they are angry and disappointed now. I am, too, because I was looking forward to this so much and I really miss my family. I’m just so mad they didn’t tell me before I made the trip. So I could get the chance to decide whether I wanted to take the risk for myself or not.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s just overreacting.

Now I’ll be spending Christmas alone for the first time in my life. And I’m already feeling so depressed. Was I overreacting? AITA?

Respiratory infections aren’t nice gifts to give or receive.

