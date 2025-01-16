Family Misses Breakfast Deal After Staff Delays Service, So Dad Leaves A $2.22 Tip To Prove A Point

Eating out should be a relaxing experience, especially when you’re with family and excited about a great deal on breakfast.

But what happens when the staff at your favorite restaurant intentionally delays serving you until after the deal has expired just to charge you more?

Would you pay the higher price and move on?

Or would you make a point to let them know exactly how you feel about the situation?

In the following story, one dad finds himself dealing with this very situation and uses his restaurant experience to teach a lesson.

Here’s what happened.

Refuse to wait on us until after the deal expires? This is what happens. Once upon a time, many years ago, there was a Friendly’s where we would frequently get breakfast. Back in that day, there was a deal available: you could get two pancakes, two sausages or strips of bacon, and two eggs for $2.22, so long as you were there before 11:00 AM. So we go with a large party to Friendly’s and arrive at the empty restaurant before 11:00 AM. And then we wait. And wait. And wait some more. We are not waited on until after 11:00, and so the staff refuses to give us the deal. We end up ordering the same things we’d get with the $2.22 deal, but because we weren’t waited on until after the deal had expired, it cost much more.

Here’s where he proved his point.

With a group of our size, we ended up with a sizable bill. I’m not sure of the exact amount, but it was over $100. Now, my dad was a waiter. He understands the importance of tips well and almost always tips generously. But not on this day, oh no. On the day of this incident, you know what tip my dad left? $2.22.

Well played! The staff was out of line here.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

This person feels that no tip would’ve also been appropriate.

Here’s someone who would’ve handled it differently.

Similar story, but with a pizza place.

Yikes! Another similar experience, but with a police officer.

Not only were they there in plenty of time to order the deal, but the place was empty.

There was no excuse for this treatment.

