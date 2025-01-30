Guest Throws A Huge Fit After Host Serves A Creative Twist On Chicken Pot Pie And Walks Out Of Dinner Early

Not everyone sees food the same way.

So, what would you do if you put together a home-cooked meal, only for a guest to get upset because it didn’t match their idea of what it should be?

Would you apologize and try to make it right?

Or would you stand by your cooking and let them deal with it?

In today’s story, one sister-in-law deals with this very situation after putting a creative twist on a classic dish.

Here’s the full story.

AITA for telling everyone that I was serving “a chicken pot pie” for dinner when it wasn’t a plain and basic one? So I had a few people over and one of the easiest meals for me to make is a pot pie. To me, a pot pie is just whatever you want inside of a crust. Chicken pot pie is usually leftover veggies with a thick gravy and crust. This time around I had fresh roasted hatch chilies and some corn and chicken, onions and kale. So that’s what I put inside, and I used my savory pie crust that has some cheddar and black pepper. When I served it, however, I guess it really angered my brother-in-law Frank, who immediately started complaining, asking, “What the **** is this?” and “How is this a pot pie?”

She tried to explain, but he wasn’t having it.

I told him it was a pot pie and explained what I had said above. He tried to argue that “a chicken pot pie shouldn’t have anything other than chicken, gravy, peas, carrots, and maybe potatoes.” I said ok, well, sorry, I don’t really see food in black and white. No one said they had any food allergies or issues, so I didn’t think it would be an issue. He kept on scowling and pushed around the food and eventually left early. AITA?

Wow! Now, those are some manners he has.

Let’s find out what readers over at Reddit think about this story.

This person can see both sides.

According to this comment, there are no winners here.

Another person who thinks everyone is in the wrong.

This would’ve been the perfect way to handle it.

He was beyond rude.

Next time, it would be a good idea to warn everyone of what to expect.

But either way, Frank needs to learn how to be polite.

