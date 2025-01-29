He Refuses To Take Off His Shoes In His Friend’s House Because His Feet Get Filthy, So He Leaves When The Friend Insists

Hey, I get the whole “No Shoes” policy in peoples’ houses.

And my policy is, “Your house, your rules!”

But the guy you’re about to hear from doesn’t feel that way about his friend’s house, so’s playing by his own rules.

Did he act like a jerk?

Read the story below and see what you think.

AITA for walking in my friend’s house with shoes? “My friend has a strict no shoes policy and at first I respected it. But after a while of walking around his house my feet/socks would be disgustingly filthy. I don’t understand how you can have a no shoe policy and not have clean floors?

Gross!

After just 30 minutes of being inside his house without shoes my socks would start getting gross at the bottom. I don’t like having to put my dirty socks back into my shoes so I told him I’m wearing shoes until you learn how to clean your floors.

It didn’t go well.

He told me I’m being a jerk for not respecting his wishes in his house and so I left. Now he’s texting me saying that it was stupid that I left over something so small and I should’ve just took my shoes off. I really don’t know if I’m in the right or not.”

If you’re gonna tell people to take off their shoes, at least clean your floors!

That seems like common sense.

