His Brother Was Supposed To Only Buy Certain Things With His Cards, But He Took Out $600 And He Says It Was The Machine’s Fault

AITA for asking my BIL to pay back money debited from my card that he was using I asked my brother in law to travel and buy stuff for me. Gave him two bank cards: a credit card as first option and a debit card to use in case the first doesn’t work. Gave money for gas in cash to avoid withdrawals, he just needed to pay with the card in store.

He said there as a huge traffic so he needed to put more gas in the car and the money I gave in cash was not enough. He tried to withdraw money from the debit card in an ATM (which I expressly said to avoid at all costs). But the ATM retained the card and no money came out although I received a message from the bank stating that 600 were debited from my account.

I was of course ticked off. He said he is willing to pay me back I just need to give him time. My mother says I’m being a jerk because it was not his fault (most likely the atm machine had some cloning device). I don’t think I should be the one suffering this loss, it was money for monthly expenses. AITA for wanting him to pay?

