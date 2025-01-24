His Girlfriend Wants Him To Watch “The Sound of Music,” But He Doesn’t See Why He Should Because He Can’t Stand Musicals

This is a tough one, friends…

Is asking someone to watch a movie like The Sound of Music too much?

Or should this fella have just grinned and suffered through the film?

That’s the big question in this story from Reddit!

Take a look and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to watch The Sound of Music with my girlfriend and her sister? “I 22,m am spending Christmas with my girlfriend 22f and her family. A few nights ago my girlfriend wanted me to watch The Sound of Music with her and her sister 17f . They love it and watch it every year on Christmas.

He’s not feeling it…

The problem is I really can’t stand musicals, no offense to anybody who likes them. I just can’t stand them, the whole thing is just so silly and unrealistic and I just can’t bring myself to suspend my disbelief enough to enjoy it. So I said ” no you can watch it we with your sister I’ll watch something else ” she said ” oh come on give it a try I bet you’ll love it ” to which I said ” no I’m fine you guys enjoy it I’m not into musicals”. She pressured me a bit more to watch it with them but I insisted would just do something else and left.

Uh oh…

The next day she was kinda upset and not wanting to talk to me. I asked her what was wrong and she said it was rude if me to just dismiss The Sound of Music and say I don’t like it without ever having seen it. I told her she knew I didn’t like musicals and she should’ve known I wouldn’t want to watch it, but she said I should’ve at least given it a chance instead of dismissing it like I did. AITA?”

