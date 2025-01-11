Home Expert Shared An Important Maintenance Tip For Homeowners. – ‘Especially if you don’t want to get sick this winter.’

Most homeowners appreciate all the tips they can get, and here’s another one for you to take into consideration!

A man named Daniel took to TikTok and he was nice enough to share a home maintenance tip that he thinks is pretty darn important.

Daniel told viewers, “This is a big one, especially if you don’t want to get sick this winter.”

He said that homeowners should clean their air ducts to prepare for winter and explained, “In the winter, we close up our house, and this hair has to be spot-on clean, obviously for mold reasons and for other allergen reasons.”

Daniel said people usually get more fresh air in the summer, but during the winter, things are different.

He said, “It’s been shown that if your air ducts are dirty you have more sickness, more allergies, more inflammation, it affects your sleep and how you feel.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Attention, homeowners!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!