Home Expert Shared An Important Maintenance Tip For Homeowners. – ‘Especially if you don’t want to get sick this winter.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Most homeowners appreciate all the tips they can get, and here’s another one for you to take into consideration!

A man named Daniel took to TikTok and he was nice enough to share a home maintenance tip that he thinks is pretty darn important.

Daniel told viewers, “This is a big one, especially if you don’t want to get sick this winter.”

He said that homeowners should clean their air ducts to prepare for winter and explained, “In the winter, we close up our house, and this hair has to be spot-on clean, obviously for mold reasons and for other allergen reasons.”

Daniel said people usually get more fresh air in the summer, but during the winter, things are different.

He said, “It’s been shown that if your air ducts are dirty you have more sickness, more allergies, more inflammation, it affects your sleep and how you feel.”

Here’s the video.

@drpompa

Why Clean Air Ducts Matter For Winter Health 🏡❄️

♬ original sound – Dr. Daniel Pompa

Attention, homeowners!

