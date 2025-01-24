Hubby Didn’t Shovel Snow Immediately After He Woke Up, So His Wife Got Frustrated And Did It Without Him

Now that I live in the South, I have a confession to make…

I kind of miss shoveling snow!

I’m sure that if I lived full-time in a cold climate, I’d get tired of it in a hurry, but it sure sounds fun once in a while…

Anyway, on to the story!

This fella wants to know if he’s wrong for not rushing out the door and immediately shoveling snow in the morning.

Read his story below and see what you think…

AITA for not getting dressed immediately after I wake up and shoveling snow? “We have the day off from work and it snowed overnight, my wife got up two hours before me and is outside shoveling the 5 inches of snow we got last night.

She’s not too happy with him…

She’s mad at me because I won’t immediately get dressed and run out there and shovel with her, claiming I’m leaving it all for her to do. My wife wants everything to be on her schedule, she wants to shovel now so I need to get dressed and shovel with her when she wants to do it.

What’s the big deal?

We don’t have to go anywhere, we have no work. Am I the ******* for wanting to have a cup of coffee first before going out to shovel?”

Can’t a man have a cup of coffee before he shovels some snow?

