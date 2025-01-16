Husband Helped Himself To Partner’s Belongings And Refused To Admit It, So They Helped Themselves To His Wallet To Make Things Even

Marriage means sharing a life, but some partners take “sharing” a bit too far.

When one spouse keeps borrowing things from his partner’s closet without asking, the other begins to even the score by waging a creative retaliation on his wallet.

Read on for the full story.

Husband toying with me My husband is in the habit of getting random stuff from my closet. Sometimes he returns them, other times he doesn’t bother.

There’s no doubt in this person’s mind their husband is stealing from them.

I am absolutely sure he does this. When we’re on holidays, items would be missing. I didn’t know how to respond because if I started doing the same to him, it just might escalate.

So they decide to get creative with their retaliation.

Well, I noticed that he wasn’t careful with his wallet and not conscious of how much he has. So I would sneak in and get the amount equivalent to the missing items. On his birthday, I downgraded my gift to reflect my annoyance at this weird behavior of his.

They can’t understand why their husband is doing this.

He is 66, educated, with a very good finance-related job. I am 68 and at a loss on how to handle this. Of course, he denies and denies. Or I might report him to his doctor, thinking he is showing signs of dementia, which his mother had.

When they say marriage is give and take, this surely isn’t what they meant.

What did Reddit think of this peculiar situation?

This commenter seems to think it really could be a medical issue.

There are two possible explanations in this user’s mind.

With a strong family history, dementia could be an even more plausible cause of the husband’s antics.

There could, of course, be a more nefarious explanation.

Some say love keeps no record of wrongs, but others prefer to keep a running tally. So for each item taken from the closet, then goes another dollar from his account!

What goes around, comes around!

